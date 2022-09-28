All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Just Rs 1! Here's How This Healthcare Facility In Telangana Made Right To Health A Reality For Many
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Telangana, 28 Sep 2022 4:13 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
A charitable hospital based in Hyderabad city has been making healthcare accessible for the lesser privileged communities by offering consultations at a nominal cost of one rupee.
