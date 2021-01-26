"I Will Be A President For All Americans": Joe Biden Sworn-In As 46th President Of United States

Joe Biden has been sworn-in as the 46th President of United States. "I will be a president for all Americans," Joe Biden said. US President Joe Biden is one of the oldest presidents in US history. "Democracy is precious, democracy is fragile and at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed," President Biden said. President Joe Biden has chosen one of the most diverse cabinets for his term. Along with him, Kamala Harris made history by becoming the country's first female, African-American and South-Asian decent as Vice President.

President Biden has officially said that the country would immediately rejoin the Paris climate accord and set new paths on immigration, along with that he has also vowed a major escalation of vaccination. "We're entering what may be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus," President Biden said.

President Biden earlier was the Vice President to Barack Obama administration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated US President Joe Biden on Twitter. "My warmest congratulations to Joe Biden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership," he tweeted.