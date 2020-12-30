US President-Elect Joe Biden Receives Pfizer COVID Vaccine Shot

US President-elect Joe Biden has received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine live on television, at Christiana Hospital, Delaware, on Monday, December 21. The President-elect took to Twitter to share this news and thanked the scientists and the researchers who had worked tirelessly to make it possible.

"Today, I received the COVID vaccine. To the scientists and researchers who worked tirelessly to make it possible -thank you. We owe you an awful lot. And to the American people- know there is nothing to worry about. When the vaccine is available, I urge you to take it, " he tweeted.