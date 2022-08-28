All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Jodhpur: Army Rescues Residents From Waterlogged Houses, Bus Floats On Inundated Roads
Writer: Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Rajasthan, 28 Aug 2022 8:02 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
The Jodhpur administration on 28 July sought the Army’s help to rescue the people trapped in waterlogged houses in New Roop Nagar colony following heavy rainfall, officials said. Teams of the NDRF and the Army have launched rescue operations to evacuate people from flooded houses to safer places. Many vehicles got washed away in the water flowing on streets. Some videos shared on the internet show vehicles floating on water accumulated in the streets, including a bus that was carrying 30 passengers.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tareen Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
Must Reads
Manipur's Linthoi Chanambam Scripts History, Clinches First-Ever Gold At World Cadet Judo Championships