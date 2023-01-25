All section
J&K: Social Welfare Department Organizes Free Aid Distribution Camps For PwDs In Poonch
Jammu and Kashmir, 25 Jan 2023 10:28 AM GMT
In an effort to provide aid and assistance to Divyang Jan (PwDs) in the Poonch district, the District Social Welfare Office has partnered with the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) to organize a series of camps. These camps, held under the ADIP Scheme of the Government of India, will offer free distribution of aid and appliances to those in need. The camps aim to support and assist PwDs in the district and provide them with the necessary tools to improve their quality of life.
