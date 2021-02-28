J&K: Second Edition Of Khelo India Winter Games Begins In Gulmarg

"These games show Jammu and Kashmir is excited for a new era of peace and prosperity. The government is working on sporting ecosystem. 'Khelo India' excellence centres are coming up in Jammu and Srinagar, besides 'Khelo India' centres in 20 districts," said PM Modi.

The officials termed the second edition of the winter games as a mega sports event aimed at engaging the youth in positive and constructive activities.

"Athletes from 27 states and Union Territories (UTs) will converge on the snow-bound slopes of Gulmarg during the event to compete in different categories of sports," J&K government official spokesman said.