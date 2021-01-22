J&K: Jawans Celebrate Lohri At CRPF Camp In Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir | 22 Jan 2021 4:56 AM GMT
The video was liked and shared by many people wishing the jawans on the occasion and thanking them for keeping the citizens of India safe.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans celebrate Lohri at the CRPF camp in Jammu. The officers were seen dancing around the Lohri fire. On the occasion of Lohri, the farmers protesting at the Delhi borders were also seen celebrating the festival.
