J&K: Eyewitness Gives Details Of The Killing Of Two Migrant Labourers By Terrorists On October 17
Writer: Vanshika Bhatt
Jammu and Kashmir, 18 Oct 2021 10:54 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Terrorists opened fire at Vanpoh in Kulgam district on Sunday, October 17, killing two and injuring one migrant labourer. The killings come a day after a gol-gappa hawker from Bihar and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh were shot dead by terrorists in the Valley.
