Jharkhand: Men Carry Patient On Cot For 5 Km Due To Unavailability Of Ambulance

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Jharkhand,  12 Dec 2022 5:30 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

In remote, inaccessible parts of Jharkhand, it is not uncommon to see patients being carried to hospitals on cots for kilometers. Amid this, another video has surfaced online where two men can be seen carrying a patient to the hospital on the cot. Reportedly, the men carried the patient for over five kilometers. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

