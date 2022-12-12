All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Jharkhand: Men Carry Patient On Cot For 5 Km Due To Unavailability Of Ambulance
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Jharkhand, 12 Dec 2022 5:30 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
In remote, inaccessible parts of Jharkhand, it is not uncommon to see patients being carried to hospitals on cots for kilometers. Amid this, another video has surfaced online where two men can be seen carrying a patient to the hospital on the cot. Reportedly, the men carried the patient for over five kilometers. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Karnataka: World Design Council To Support State Govt In Developing Design Thinking In Schools & Colleges
Hyderabad's Agastya Jaiswal Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Boy To Complete Post Graduation At 16