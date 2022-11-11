Jharkhand: Disabled Person Wins Netizens' Hearts With His Admirable Talent

All section
Jharkhand,  11 Nov 2022 4:50 AM GMT

A Twitter video shared by Ahmed Khabeer on November 9 shows a disabled person named Mohammad Maqsood, winning netizens' hearts with his singing talent. He is a resident of Bokaro district of Jharkhand and is currently facing financial crisis. Ahmed Khabeer tweeted the video and wrote "Pure soul with talent. Talent is everywhere, opportunity is not.”

