Jharkhand: Disabled Person Wins Netizens' Hearts With His Admirable Talent
Jharkhand, 11 Nov 2022 4:50 AM GMT
A Twitter video shared by Ahmed Khabeer on November 9 shows a disabled person named Mohammad Maqsood, winning netizens' hearts with his singing talent. He is a resident of Bokaro district of Jharkhand and is currently facing financial crisis. Ahmed Khabeer tweeted the video and wrote "Pure soul with talent. Talent is everywhere, opportunity is not.”
