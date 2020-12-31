Two Lost Girls from PoK Who Crossed LoC Into J&K, Sent Back to Pakistan with Gifts, Sweets

Two minor sisters from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), who crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, were sent back along with sweets and gifts presented to them by the Indian Army.

Laiba Zabair, aged 17, and her younger sister, Sana Zabair, aged 13, are both residents of Kahuta tehsil situated in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In a video shared online, the girl could be seen thanking the officials for this kind gesture.