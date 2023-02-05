All section
Jaipur Traffic Cop Rescues Pigeon Stuck In A Kite String; Netizens Praise Kind Act
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Rajasthan, 5 Feb 2023 10:25 AM GMT
Editor : Jayali Wavhal |
She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
A Jaipur traffic policeman has earned the internet's praise after he risked his life to save a pigeon stuck in the strings of a kite. Due to the lack of access to the height where the pigeon was trapped, the bus traveling along the route was halted. The cop ascended the bus and rescued the pigeon by separating the bird's body from the string. Many netizens thanked the policeman for his selfless service.
