Jaipur Traffic Cop Rescues Pigeon Stuck In A Kite String; Netizens Praise Kind Act

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Rajasthan,  5 Feb 2023 10:25 AM GMT

A Jaipur traffic policeman has earned the internet's praise after he risked his life to save a pigeon stuck in the strings of a kite. Due to the lack of access to the height where the pigeon was trapped, the bus traveling along the route was halted. The cop ascended the bus and rescued the pigeon by separating the bird's body from the string. Many netizens thanked the policeman for his selfless service.

