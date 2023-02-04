All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
‘It's So Blatant In Every Indian Household’: Reddit Post Over Men Being Oblivious Of Their Hard Working Mothers Sparks Discussions
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 4 Feb 2023 3:55 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
The thread started with a user's rant about how frustrating it is to see men being oblivious of their mothers’ struggles. It talks about how women are conditioned to sacrifice themselves in order to prove their worth.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal