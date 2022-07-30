All section
The Logical Indian Crew
ITBP Troops Hoist Tricolour At Borders In Himachal Pradesh To Popularize 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Movement
Writer: Tareen Hussain
Himachal Pradesh, 30 July 2022 4:30 AM GMT | Updated 2022-07-30T10:01:11+05:30check update history
Editor : Ankita Singh |
The ITBP troops on 22 July hoisted the tricolour at the border areas of Himachal Pradesh to mark the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and to popularize the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on the country's 75th Independence Day. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement aims to inspire the citizens to hoist the tricolour or display it in their homes between 13th and 15th August 2022
