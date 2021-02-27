ITBP, Response Force Remove Obstacles From Uttarakhand lake, Excavate Tapovan Tunnel

The ITBP sources say that the flow of the water is not very high and water is discharging smoothly.

The excavation work was carried out from 11:10 pm to 2:30 am last night at Tapovan tunnel in Chamoli. Water is being pumped out of the tunnel and excavation up to 180 meters is complete as of now.

The death count in the Uttarakhand glacier burst disaster has reached 70 after two more bodies were recovered from the debris, according to the state government on February 23.