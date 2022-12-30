All section
Irish Government Launches Baby Bundle Initiative To Help New Parents By Providing Support Packages

30 Dec 2022

The Irish Government has launched its new baby bundle initiative to support new parents. The Little Baby Bundle will be rolled out from February 2023, with the pilot scheme seeing 500 expectant parents receiving the free support packages.

