The Logical Indian Crew
Irish Government Launches Baby Bundle Initiative To Help New Parents By Providing Support Packages
Writer: Tarin Hussain
30 Dec 2022
The Irish Government has launched its new baby bundle initiative to support new parents. The Little Baby Bundle will be rolled out from February 2023, with the pilot scheme seeing 500 expectant parents receiving the free support packages.
