The Logical Indian Crew
International Literacy Day: India Stands With 77.7% Literacy Rate in 2022; Andhra Pradesh Ranks Last On List
Writer: Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 14 Sep 2022 11:39 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
According to the report published by the National Survey of India, the Literacy Rate of India in 2022 is 77.7 %with Kerala as the most literate state in India( 96.2%) and Andhra Pradesh the lowest (67.35%).
Contributors
Writer : Tareen Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
