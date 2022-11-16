All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Inspiring! 80 Tribals Obtain Rights Of Cashew Plantation; Make Profit Worth Rs 3.5 Lakhs
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Tamil Nadu, 16 Nov 2022 10:43 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh

Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal

A video shared by @supriyasahuias, shows tribals storing cashew in a bag for selling it further. According to the information, a group of 80 tribals, in a first of its kind initiative, obtained rights for cashew plantation and with their hard work they have made a profit of 3.5 lakhs after paying for expenses.
