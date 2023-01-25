All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Innovative Solution! London Walls Get Splash-Back Pee Repellant Paint To Deter Public Urination
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Others/World, 25 Jan 2023 10:28 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
An innovative solution to the issue of public urination is being tested in Soho, a key London neighbourhood known for its nightlife. The authorities are applying so-called anti-pee paint on the walls of the locality.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain