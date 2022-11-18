All section
Indonesia Hands Over G20 Presidency To India As Bali Summit Ends
Others/World, 18 Nov 2022 8:59 AM GMT
On November 16, the Indonesian President Joko Widodo symbolically handed over the G20 Presidency to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India will make the G20 a “catalyst for global change” and its presidency of the group in 2023 will be inclusive and action-oriented. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The G20 has to convey a strong message in favour of peace and harmony. All these priorities are fully embodied in the theme of India’s G-20 chairmanship – ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’,” he emphasized. India will formally begin its presidency on December 1 and host the next summit in New Delhi in September 2023.
