Caste discrimination
Videos
IndiGo Gets Slammed For Denying Boarding To Special Needs Child; Airline Justifies The Decision

Chhattisgarh,  10 May 2022 8:35 AM GMT

IndiGo Airlines gets slammed for denying boarding to a child with special needs, who was travelling with his family from Ranchi on May 7. The airline manager at the airport said the child was 'at a panic state' for which a decision to withhold the family's boarding was made. The family was provided with accommodations and safely flew to their destination the next day, said the airline. While on the other hand, passengers present at the boarding gate stated that doctors travelling on the same flight offered full medical support to the child for any mid-air episode to occur. The arguments between all passengers and airline workers went on for about 45 minutes. Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a report from IndiGo on the matter.

