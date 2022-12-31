All section
Indigo Air Hostess Provides Mid-Air Medical Assistance To Passenger, Netizens Praise
India, 31 Dec 2022 4:33 AM GMT
Fights and arguments between airline crew members and passengers have occurred a number of times recently.However, a new video has surfaced on Twitter showing an IndiGo air hostess administering mid-air medical assistance to a passenger. A Twitter user named Irfan Ansari who was a passenger on the same flight recorded the video and shared it on his account on December 28. The airline was flying from Doha to Delhi on December 27. The 45-second clip shows an air hostess giving mid-air treatment to a passenger after he was injured by the lid of a baggage compartment. The crew member first gently puts ointment on the wounded finger and then goes on to put a band-aid on it. The passenger could also be heard thanking her for the assistance.
