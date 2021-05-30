India's Second COVID Wave Leaves Another 70 Lakh People Jobless In April
India | 30 May 2021 5:43 PM GMT
The second wave of Coronavirus in India has triggered a fresh wave of unemployment. The unemployment rate touched a four-month high in April and at least 70 lakh people were left jobless in the country.
The Logical Indian's Navya Singh explains how the country's economic recovery depends on how it fights the deadly virus.
