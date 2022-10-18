All section
India's Nuclear Submarine Ballistic Missile Arihant Successfully Test-Fires
India, 18 Oct 2022 10:24 AM GMT
India fired a ballistic missile from its first nuclear submarine INS Arihant, with the projectile hitting the target area in the Bay of Bengal with very high accuracy, the Indian defense ministry said on October 14. The successful launch of the Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM) by INS Arihant is ''significant to prove crew competency and validate'' ballistic missiles which is ''a key element of India's nuclear deterrence capability,'' the defense added. The launch makes India the sixth country which can conduct nuclear strikes and counterstrikes on land, sea and air.
