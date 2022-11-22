All section
The Logical Indian Crew
India's First Privately Developed Rocket 'Vikram-S' Launched By ISRO
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Andhra Pradesh, 22 Nov 2022 7:03 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Sriharikota on November 18, marking the foray of the private sector into the country's space industry, dominated by ISRO for decades. The Vikram-S Rocket is developed by Hyderabad-based start-up Skyroot Aerospace Private Limited, and it is a 6-meter gall and hits a peak altitude of 89.5 kilometers. After five minutes of launch, the Vikram-S Rocket splashed into the Bay of Bengal. The mission was titled Prarambh.
