The Logical Indian Crew
Indian Women's Team Wins FIH Nations Cup, Promoted To 2023-24 Pro League
India, 20 Dec 2022 4:43 AM GMT
The Indian women’s hockey team clinched the inaugural FIH Nations Cup title with a 1-0 win over Spain in the summit clash on December 17. The win confirmed India’s berth in the next season of the FIH Pro League, a key event ahead of next year’s Asian Games and the 2024 Paris Olympics. Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur scored the all-important goal in the sixth minute from a penalty corner as the Commonwealth Games bronze medallists ended the eight-nation tournament with five wins on the trot.
