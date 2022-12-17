All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Indian Techies Innovate Nimo Smart Glasses Designed As Wearable Mini-Computer With 6 Screens
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Kerala, 17 Dec 2022 9:39 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Nimo is a mini-computer that sits on your head and gives you six virtual screens to work with when you're away from your desk. Nimo smart specs forgo a wired connection while remaining relatively light. Instead, they utilize Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR1 processor, turning them into something like a mini-computer that sits on your head. Nimo Planet has worked on these glasses for more than four years, with a core team of 10 based out of Kerala, India.
