Indian Techies Innovate Nimo Smart Glasses Designed As Wearable Mini-Computer With 6 Screens

Kerala,  17 Dec 2022 9:39 AM GMT

Nimo is a mini-computer that sits on your head and gives you six virtual screens to work with when you're away from your desk. Nimo smart specs forgo a wired connection while remaining relatively light. Instead, they utilize Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR1 processor, turning them into something like a mini-computer that sits on your head. Nimo Planet has worked on these glasses for more than four years, with a core team of 10 based out of Kerala, India.

Writer : Tarin Hussain
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
