Indian Skimmers Listed As Endangered Species Suffer Decline In Population, Only 10,000 Left In India
India, 17 Dec 2022 9:39 AM GMT
As a result of decades of population decline, the Indian Skimmer is listed as Endangered as it now has a small global population size and is suffering a continuing decline of over 20% in 11 years (two generations). The species has been lost as a breeding bird from all of SouthEast Asia and Myanmar. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, on December 12, shared a spectacular clip featuring a large flock of Indian Skimmers along the banks of river Mahanadi. Nanda informed that the birds are now endangered in India, estimated to be between 6,000 and 10,000 in absolute numbers.
