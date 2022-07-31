All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Indian Railways Commence Week-Long Iconic Celebration 'Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations'
Writer: Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Maharashtra, 31 July 2022 6:37 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
As part of the ongoing nationwide celebration of 75 years of independence, the Indian Railways started a week-long iconic celebration called "Aazadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations" on 18 July at Mumbai’s CSMT with much fanfare. This iconic celebration will continue till July 23 at 75 selected railway stations, associated with the freedom struggle. A number of cultural activities, including street plays in local languages, light and sound shows and screening of video films and rendering of patriotic songs, would be organised for a week.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tareen Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
Must Reads
Madras HC Asks TN Govt To Appoint Psychiatric Counsellor In Each School After Recurring Suicide Incidents
No, This Collage Does Not Show Young Eknath Shinde, PM Modi, and President Murmu; Viral Claim Is False