The Logical Indian Crew
Indian Journalist Siddique Kappan Walks Out Of Jail After 2 Years
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Uttar Pradesh, 4 Feb 2023 3:56 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan was released from UP's jail after spending around 28 months behind bars. He was arrested while he was on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, where a Dalit woman had died after allegedly being raped. He and three others were accused of having links with the now-banned Popular Front of India and being a part of a conspiracy to instigate violence. He was initially charged under various sections of the Indian penal code before being hit by terror and money laundering charges. He had been granted bail in the terror case by the Supreme Court in September 2022 but remained in jail because of the PMLA case.
