All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Indian Coast Guard's ALH Dhruv Demonstrates Rescue Operations At Sea During DefExpo22
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Gujarat, 25 Oct 2022 4:02 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv of the Indian Coast Guard carried out a demonstration of rescue operations at sea during the DefExpo22 at Porbandar, Gujarat. In the illustration, an ALH Dhruv airlifted personnel from the sea via a rescue basket as the chopper hovered steadily over the sea's surface. The manoeuvre was witnessed by observers from a nearby vessel.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain