All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Indian Coast Guard Rescues 20 Bangladeshi Fishermen Post-Landfall Of Cyclone 'Sitrang'

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

India,  31 Oct 2022 4:04 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

In a search and rescue operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 20 Bangladeshi fishermen from the sea on October 25, upon being sighted by Coast Guard Dornier aircraft which was on surveillance sortie post-landfall of cyclone "Sitrang”. These rescued fishermen were clinging to floating debris after their fishing boat sank. They are planned to be handed over to the Bangladesh Coast Guard in accordance with MoU existing between the two Coast Guards.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Select A Tag 
Indian 
Coast 
Guard 
Rescues 
20 
Bangladeshi 
Fishermen 
Post-Landfall 
Cyclone 
'Sitrang' 

Must Reads

My Story: 'The Tunnel Was Dark But It Was Not The End Of The Road For Me'
This Viral Video Shows UP Police Thrashing Muslims For Pelting Stones On Hindu? No, Video Viral With False Communal Spin
No, That Is Not A Recent Image Of Lord Ganesha On Indonesian Currency Note; Currency Note Was Discontinued In 2008
ICAI Releases Revised Guidance Note On Tax Audit: Know More
Similar Posts
Plastic Pollution Clogs Hydropower Dam In DR Congo After Heavy Rainfall
Videos

Plastic Pollution Clogs Hydropower Dam In DR Congo After Heavy Rainfall

The Logical Indian Crew
Toxic Foam Engulfs River Yamuna Ahead Of Chhath Pooja In Delhi
Videos

Toxic Foam Engulfs River Yamuna Ahead Of Chhath Pooja In Delhi

The Logical Indian Crew
Netizens Get Emotional As Elderly Woman Donates Kidney To Husband After He Undergoes 98 Dialysis Sessions
Videos

Netizens Get Emotional As Elderly Woman Donates Kidney To Husband After He Undergoes 98 Dialysis...

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi Minister Gopal Rai Flags Off 150 Mobile Anti-Smog Guns To Curb Air Pollution
Videos

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai Flags Off 150 Mobile Anti-Smog Guns To Curb Air Pollution

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi: IndiGo Planes Engine Catches Fire Moments Before Take-Off, Probe Ordered
Videos

Delhi: IndiGo Plane's Engine Catches Fire Moments Before Take-Off, Probe Ordered

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X