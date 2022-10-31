All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Indian Coast Guard Rescues 20 Bangladeshi Fishermen Post-Landfall Of Cyclone 'Sitrang'
Writer: Tarin Hussain
India, 31 Oct 2022 4:04 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
In a search and rescue operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 20 Bangladeshi fishermen from the sea on October 25, upon being sighted by Coast Guard Dornier aircraft which was on surveillance sortie post-landfall of cyclone "Sitrang”. These rescued fishermen were clinging to floating debris after their fishing boat sank. They are planned to be handed over to the Bangladesh Coast Guard in accordance with MoU existing between the two Coast Guards.
