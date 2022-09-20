All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Indian Coast Guard Rescues 19 People From Sinking Cargo Ship Near Maha Shore
Writer: Tareen Hussain
India, 20 Sep 2022 8:04 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
In a swift and coordinated rescue operation, the Indian Coast Guard saved 19 crew members - 18 Indians and the Ethiopian Captain - of a sinking cargo ship, an official said on September 16. The Gabon-flagged vessel, MT Parth, was carrying a cargo of 3,911 tonnes of Asphalt Bitumen from Khor Fakkan in UAE to New Mangalore Port. Around 9.30 a.m., the vessel reported flooding in the Arabian Sea when it was around 41 miles off Ratnagiri coast and the crew sent a distress message to the ICG. The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre swung into action and two ICG ships in the vicinity, ICGS Sujeet and ICGS Apoorva, were diverted to the distressed cargo ship, an Advanced Light Helicopter deployed and ship MV Wadi Bani directed to proceed for help.
