The Logical Indian Crew
Indian Army Personnel Seen Patrolling At Last Army Post In Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Jammu and Kashmir, 29 Oct 2022 10:45 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Indian Army personnel were seen patrolling at the last Army post in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir on October 24. The Indian Army personnel were patrolling at 10,000 feet altitude for the safety and security of the people of the country.
Contributors Suggest Correction
