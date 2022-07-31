All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Indian Army Pays Tribute To Kargil War Heroes On Vijay Diwas, Bands Perform Musical Show
Writer: Tareen Hussain
Ladakh, 31 July 2022 6:36 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
A wreath laying ceremony was held at Kargil War Memorial in Drass to pay tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War on the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas. On July 24, several bands performed at a musical show titled "Ek Sham Shahidon ke Naam'' in Drass town to pay tribute to Kargil war heroes.
