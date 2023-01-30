All section
Indian Army Braves Chilling Cold To Celebrate 74th Republic Day In Kashmir's Bandipora
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Jammu and Kashmir, 30 Jan 2023 10:00 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Amid freezing temperatures and snowfall, Indian Army soldiers posted in Jammu and Kashmir are geared to celebrate the 74th Republic Day. Indian soldiers celebrated Republic Day at minus 30 degrees Celsius along LoC in Gurez valley of North Kashmir's Bandipora district. For the jawans of the Indian Army, below-minus temperatures in the Kashmir Valley do not hamper their enthusiasm, and their zeal is always high, however, challenging the situation may be.
