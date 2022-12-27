All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

India Prepares For Possible BF.7 Driven COVID Surge; Centre Issues New Guidelines

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

India,  27 Dec 2022 12:52 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

The highly transmissible BF.7 strain Omicron COVID variant is believed to be behind the current rise in Covid infections in China and across the globe. Taking account of the global surge, India has also initiated precautionary measures.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Select A Tag 
India 
Driven 
COVID 
Surge 
Centre 
Issues 
New 
Guidelines 

Must Reads

Empathetic Gesture: Woman Gets Touched With Act Of Service By Flight Personnel, Netizens Laud
Digital Empowerment! This Non- Profit Organisation Envisions Improving Education Quality Of Govt & Rural Schools
Assam: New Study Reveals Alarming Declines In Guwahati's Forest Cover, Raises Climate-Related Concerns
Earning New Modes Of Livelihood: Around 300 Women Earn Through Kitchen Garden Plantation
Similar Posts
Heartwarming! Firemen Pull Out Dog From 60-Feet Deep Pit In Lucknow
Videos

Heartwarming! Firemen Pull Out Dog From 60-Feet Deep Pit In Lucknow

The Logical Indian Crew
COVID Protocols Issued For Travelers At Lucknow Airport; Passengers Undergo Screening, Submit RT-PCR Report
Videos

COVID Protocols Issued For Travelers At Lucknow Airport; Passengers Undergo Screening, Submit RT-PCR...

The Logical Indian Crew
New Delhi: Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur Launches New Dashboard For Khelo India
Videos

New Delhi: Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur Launches New Dashboard For Khelo...

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh: Our Swapna Foundation Gets Projector For Underprivileged Children To Encourage Digital Learning
Videos

Uttar Pradesh: Our Swapna Foundation Gets Projector For Underprivileged Children To Encourage...

The Logical Indian Crew
My Story: I Could Not Speak, But My Painting Spoke With Many People
Videos

My Story: 'I Could Not Speak, But My Painting Spoke With Many People'

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X