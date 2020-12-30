"India Is A Dangerous And Violent Place For Religious Minorities": Report

The South Asia state of Minorities Report 2020 says that India is a dangerous and violent place for religious minorities. The country has been listed under 'Countries of Particular Concern'.

The Logical Indian's Shweta Kothari shares the takeaways from the South Asia State of Minorities Report 2020.


