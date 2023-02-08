All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
India Energy Week 2023: PM Launches 20% Ethanol-Blended Fuel 'E20' In Karnataka
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Karnataka, 8 Feb 2023 1:36 PM GMT
Editor : Jayali Wavhal |
She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched petrol blended with 20 percent ethanol (ethyl alcohol), also called 'E20', at the India Energy Week on February 6, 2023. This is touted to be a landmark green initiative to help the country reduce carbon emissions. The use of ethanol, extracted from sugarcane as well as broken rice and other agri produce, will help the world's third largest oil consumer and importing country cut its reliance on overseas shipments.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain