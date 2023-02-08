All section
India Energy Week 2023: PM Launches 20% Ethanol-Blended Fuel 'E20' In Karnataka

Karnataka,  8 Feb 2023 1:36 PM GMT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched petrol blended with 20 percent ethanol (ethyl alcohol), also called 'E20', at the India Energy Week on February 6, 2023. This is touted to be a landmark green initiative to help the country reduce carbon emissions. The use of ethanol, extracted from sugarcane as well as broken rice and other agri produce, will help the world's third largest oil consumer and importing country cut its reliance on overseas shipments.

