All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
In Era Of Connectivity, This Village In Odisha Has To Rely On Risky Rafts For Their Needs
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Odisha, 30 Sep 2022 11:52 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
With not many officials paying heed to the needs of the villagers, many among them continue to cross rivers on risky rafts to attend schools, earn their bread, and even carry the dead to burial grounds.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
My Story: ' I Would Draw Portraits While Working In Sabzi Mandis Which Eventually Came To People's Notice'