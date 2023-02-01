All section
In A Historic Move, Over 200 People From A Community Defy 'Ban' To Enter Tamil Nadu Temple
Tamil Nadu, 1 Feb 2023 12:20 PM GMT
In a historic move, over 200 people from a community in Tamil Nadu, who were denied entry into a temple for around eight decades, were taken into the temple on January 30 for worship by the police and district administration in the Tiruvannamalai district. The issue came to light during a parent-teachers association meeting, following which the district administration held a series of peace meetings to pave the way for a smooth entry.
