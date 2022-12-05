All section
The Logical Indian Crew
In A Bid To Boost Odisha's 'Mission Shakti' Scheme, CM Increases Interest-Free Loans For Women Self Help Groups
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Odisha, 5 Dec 2022 12:53 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has increased interest-free loans up to 5 lakhs from 3 lakhs under Mission Shakti for Women Self Help Groups (SHGs). This step is taken to empower the women of the state. Under Mission Shakti, women are targeted to achieve economic independence through independent employment and income. Women self help group is peer controlled by people of the same economic-socio background who are self employed.
