The Logical Indian Crew

IFS Officer Shares Visuals Of Humans Disrupting Lives Of Snow Leopards: Watch

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

India,  5 Feb 2023 10:25 AM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal 

Known throughout the world for their beautiful fur and elusive behavior, the snow leopards are found in the rugged mountains of Central Asia. Because of their incredible natural camouflage, snow leopards are often called the “ghost of the mountains.” Poaching, habitat loss, declines in natural prey species, and retaliatory killings resulting from human-wildlife conflict are the main reasons this big cat is under threat. A Twitter video shared by Susanta Nanda on January 28 shows a similar incident of how humans act as the sole predator of snow leopards. They disrupt their way of life by wreaking havoc in their natural environment.

