“If A Person Can Vote At 18, Why Aren’t They Allowed To Consume Alcohol?”: Karnataka Govt Plans To Reduce Legal Drinking Age
Karnataka, 20 Jan 2023 4:52 AM GMT
The Karnataka government has reportedly proposed a change in its excise rules, including lowering the legal drinking age. The committee has backed the amendment, saying, “If a person can vote at 18, why aren’t they allowed to consume alcohol?”
