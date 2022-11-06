All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
IAS Officer Condemns People Trying To Click Selfie With Elephant Crossing Road
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Kerala, 6 Nov 2022 9:19 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Supriya Sahu frequently tweets wildlife footage, and she sometimes posts videos on microblogging about what not to do around wild animals. Just like the recent post she made that showed a few selfie-taking people are getting in the way of an elephant who was trying to cross the road. “No shortage of hare-brained (sic) people who just wish to risk their life for a selfie with a wild elephant. 'chakkakomban" the elephant from Munnar, Kerala is gracious enough to pardon their foolishness as a dedicated forest watcher, is closely guarding him to ensure his safe passage,” she wrote while sharing the video.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Defying Norms! These Bhopal Women Are All Set For Swimming Trials Of 18th National Masters Championships