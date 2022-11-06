All section
IAS Officer Condemns People Trying To Click Selfie With Elephant Crossing Road

Kerala,  6 Nov 2022 9:19 AM GMT

Supriya Sahu frequently tweets wildlife footage, and she sometimes posts videos on microblogging about what not to do around wild animals. Just like the recent post she made that showed a few selfie-taking people are getting in the way of an elephant who was trying to cross the road. “No shortage of hare-brained (sic) people who just wish to risk their life for a selfie with a wild elephant. 'chakkakomban" the elephant from Munnar, Kerala is gracious enough to pardon their foolishness as a dedicated forest watcher, is closely guarding him to ensure his safe passage,” she wrote while sharing the video.

