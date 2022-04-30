All section
IAF's C-130J Super Hercules Cargo Plane Deployed For Indian Coast Guard's Pollution Control Exercise

Goa,  30 April 2022 5:51 PM GMT

Aircraft have been prepared to carry out pollution control operations in the event of an oil spill in the open waters, according to #ICG officials speaking to ANI. Two ALH Dhruv helicopters built in India are being utilised for pollution management during a demonstration by the Indian coast guard in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Goa. The marine force has organised a national level pollution control exercise involving 12 #IndianCoastGuard (ICG) ships and one each from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. According to reports, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is in charge of addressing maritime pollution in the water throughout both the eastern and western seaboards, as well as the island territories.

