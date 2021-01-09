'I Think Twice Before I Ride': Fuel Prices Burn A Hole In Common Man's Pocket
Karnataka | 9 Jan 2021 7:07 AM GMT
Prices of petrol and diesel in Karnataka are as high as Rs 86.6 per litre and Rs 78.2 per litre respectively.
Fuel prices in India are at all-time-high today. Prices of petrol and diesel in Karnataka are as high as Rs 86.6 per litre and Rs 78.2 per litre respectively. Mumbai tops the highest price with Rs 90 per litre of petrol and Rs 81.07 per litre of diesel followed by Chennai with Rs 86.96 and Rs 79.7 per litre.
