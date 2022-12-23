All section
The Logical Indian Crew

'I Am Not Your Servant': Indigo Air Hostess Says Over Argument With Passenger For Meal Choice

India,  23 Dec 2022

A mid-air argument broke out between an IndiGo passenger and an air-hostess onboard a flight that was en route from Istanbul to Delhi. The incident took place on December 16 and the video of the heated exchange onboard has now gone viral on social media. The video shows the air hostess telling the passenger to treat her well, adding "I am not your servant." Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor replied to the video saying that crew should be treated like humans. Several social media users too have backed the cabin crew while urging flyers to be respectful of them.

Writer : Tarin Hussain
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
