Hyderabad: Specially-Abled Person Receives Appointment As Probationary Officer At Rozgar Mela
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Telangana, 26 Nov 2022 3:48 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Harish, a specially-abled person who completed his Graduation In Engineering in 2020 struggled in preparing for competitive exams for the past one year. But finally, he has now received an appointment letter to join as Probationary Officer at UCO Bank in Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad during the Rozgar Mela. It is a government's initiative to boost employment generation opportunities for the youth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits at the second Rozgar Mela via- video conferencing on November 22.
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
