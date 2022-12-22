All section
Hyderabad: Over 300 Govt College Students Protest Demanding Toilet Facilities On Premises

Telangana,  22 Dec 2022 4:18 AM GMT

Over 300 students of Government Junior College, Saroornagar, Hyderabad, boycotted classes and sat on a dharna over poor facilities on the campus on December 19. The students alleged that there was only one toilet for over 700 girls and other infrastructure on the campus was extremely poor. The students demanded immediate relief, stating that their complaints for the last three months fell on deaf ears. The girls also complained that they stopped going to school during menstrual cycles as there are neither taps or water. The male students also alleged they had no toilets and were going out to use urinals and even resorting to open urination as the toilets were in a dilapidated condition.

